Swipe Price Up 59.4% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $26.98 million and $20.20 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00007142 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02660001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00193720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

