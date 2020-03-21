Syscoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $427,346.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00624659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008083 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,341,537 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

