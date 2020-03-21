TaaS (TAAS) Hits One Day Volume of $136.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $136.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00006072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

