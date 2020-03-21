Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.03072225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000563 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

