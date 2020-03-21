Tael Price Hits $0.0734 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.09 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $119.16 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.04388679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011881 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $7.20, $5.22, $18.11, $62.56, $6.32, $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $13.96, $4.92 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

