Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges including $119.16, $10.00, $45.75 and $13.96. In the last seven days, Tael has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.04287145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $34.91, $13.96, $10.00, $24.72, $4.92, $119.16, $18.11, $6.32, $62.56, $7.20 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

