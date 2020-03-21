TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $576.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.66 million and the lowest is $551.17 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $488.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $141,296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

