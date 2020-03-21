TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $159,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

