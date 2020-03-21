Tap Reaches Market Cap of $49.84 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $49.84 million and approximately $108,255.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.04410362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038511 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

