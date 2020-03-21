TCASH (TCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $205,205.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $213,485.29 and $205,205.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

