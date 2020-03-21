TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of TCF Financial worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 316,975 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCF. UBS Group raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

