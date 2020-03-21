TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 901,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

