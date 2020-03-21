TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.