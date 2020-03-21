Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 185,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148,734.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $158.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.