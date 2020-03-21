Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.5% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Teledyne Technologies worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,137. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

