Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 192,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

