Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS TLSYY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 41,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. Telstra has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Telstra’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

