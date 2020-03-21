TELUS (TSE:T) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of T stock traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.35. 7,941,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

