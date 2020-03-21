Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,004 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

