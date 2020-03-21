Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $106,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 515,901 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.1% during the fourth quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 6,328,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,153 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $9.50 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

