TenX Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, TenX has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, COSS and BigONE. TenX has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $2.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,877,567 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, BigONE, IDEX, Neraex, Kucoin, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bithumb and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.