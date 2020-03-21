Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. Terra has a market cap of $40.42 million and $2.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

