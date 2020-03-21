Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $851,734.85 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Terracoin has a total market cap of $851,734.85 and $287.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,123.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.03488907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00664545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

