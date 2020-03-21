Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $5,907,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

