Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, LBank and IDAX. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $56.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00099974 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DigiFinex, MBAex, Kryptono, C2CX, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, FCoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, OKEx, UEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, QBTC, BtcTurk, Kraken, LBank, Trade By Trade, Bibox, IDAX, Exmo, Binance, HitBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Iquant, OOOBTC, Coinut, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Liqui, DragonEX, BitMart, BitForex, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, EXX, B2BX, BigONE, IDCM and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.