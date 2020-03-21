Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

