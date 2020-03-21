Tezos Trading Up 0.2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00026708 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $178.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 704,432,697 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

