The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

