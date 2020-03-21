The Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Binance. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, AirSwap, Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

