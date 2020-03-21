Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $580,515.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $580,515.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006005 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.