THETA Hits Market Cap of $62.87 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, OKEx and Fatbtc. In the last week, THETA has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $62.87 million and $8.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04360230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003748 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc, Coinbit, WazirX, DDEX, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

