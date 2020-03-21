Thingschain Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Thingschain has a market cap of $14,474.11 and $6,487.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034868 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.27 or 1.00834998 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000959 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00064780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

