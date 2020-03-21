THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.53 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $460,428.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,572,110 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

