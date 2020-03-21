THORChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $477,891.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $477,891.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,572,110 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

