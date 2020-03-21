Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,009.21 and approximately $34,259.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00617765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.