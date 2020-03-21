Thore Cash Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,331.02 and $27,926.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00616549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.