ThoreCoin Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,213.96 or 0.19412621 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $105.23 million and $124,049.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

