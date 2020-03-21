ThoreNext (THX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,750.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00061823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $83.95 million and approximately $57,750.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.