Thrive Token Trading Up 100.9% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 100.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $236,189.64 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.04361430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038468 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

