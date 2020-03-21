Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,244 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,130. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

