Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,794 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Scholastic worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 87.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 533,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,390. The company has a market cap of $852.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.