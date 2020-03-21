Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 801 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,211,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,670,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $140.13. 4,530,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.