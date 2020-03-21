Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.41 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

NUSC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 123,539 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

