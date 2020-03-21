Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 810,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

