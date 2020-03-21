Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.54 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $25.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,106. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

