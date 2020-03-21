Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 561.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 1,318,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,854. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The company has a market cap of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

