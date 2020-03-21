Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 556.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,778 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,898 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,637. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

