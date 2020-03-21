Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,687 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,938. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

