Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,762. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

