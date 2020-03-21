Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,190,216 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of InterDigital Wireless worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 109.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 63.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 424,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.